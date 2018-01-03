Is there money out there that belongs to you? Here’s how to claim it.

The Illinois Treasurer’s office is now offering two new processes for people to obtain their unclaimed property.
Through the eClaim process, people may upload necessary claim information in an electronic format on the Treasurer’s Office website, www.illinoistreasurer.gov, where it is uploaded in real-time and transferred to a database, in order to save processing time.
Another process, the Fast Track process, allows quick approval and payment for simple, lower dollar amount claims. The automated review process compares the information submitted by the claimant to the information reported on the property, which could include Social Security numbers, past and current addresses, and past and current names, the treasurer’s office said.
“We are excited to let the public know that claiming cash and property that belongs to them will be a much simpler, faster process,” State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a news release. “Our process always is free, safe and secure. And after listening to feedback from the public, it is now also quicker.”
“We have more than $2.9 billion in unclaimed property to return to Illinois residents, and we hope the new changes to the claims process will encourage more people to visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to claim what’s theirs,” Frerichs said.
The Illinois treasurer’s office is the state custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes, after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owners.
Claims that involve estates, heirs or deceased relatives often are more complex and likely would not be eligible for eClaim or Fast Track, the treasurer’s office said.
