It’s not the tropics, but warmer temperatures greet the metro-east

Metro-east residents were greeted Wednesday to temperatures in the low 20s, but single-digit temperatures are expected to return tonight.
According to Sally Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the normal high for the metro-east is 40 degrees. “We’re running about 20 to 30 degrees below normal,” Johnson said. “Last year on this day we were 50 degrees.”
But after the bone-chilling temperatures of the past few days, the low 20s may feel downright balmy.
“Isn’t it funny when we say that 20 degrees is warmer?” Johnson said.
The weather service is predicting a warmup this weekend with highs of about 30 degrees Saturday and 40 degrees Sunday. You may want to consider dusting off your galoshes, because rain is possible Sunday.
“Liquid rain on Sunday,” Johnson clarified, as the temperatures are predicted to be high enough to avoid freezing rain — or snow.
