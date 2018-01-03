Authorities ID man who died in New Years Eve crash near Lebanon

Authorities have identified the 77-year-old man who died just before 5 p.m. on New Years Eve after crashing his car on Illinois 4 north of Lebanon near Widicus Road.
Curtis Griffith, of Lebanon, reportedly drove off the road, across a field and into a wooded area where his car caught fire.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Matt Weller told the BND that police may never know what caused Griffith to crash.
A coroner official said they were waiting on his toxicology results, which will be completed in about a week, before trying to determine the manner and cause of Griffith’s death.
A visitation for Griffith is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Meridith Funeral Home in Lebanon. Griffith’s funeral is Friday, immediately following the visitation.
