Southern Illinois man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 42-year-old Franklin County man died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Ricky Knight, of Sesser, was driving northbound on Illinois 184, south of Illinois 14, when his car left the road, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. The car then struck a culvert and overturned.
Police say the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. and that conditions were clear.
Knight was transported to Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, where he was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in the car.
