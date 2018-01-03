Chip and Joanna Gaines of the TV show ‘Fixer Upper’ expecting fifth child

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the home renovating stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, have announced that they are expecting another baby. The child will break the “battle of the sexes” going on in the Gaines household, adding one more to the side of the girls or boys by joining older siblings: brothers Drake and Duke and sisters Ella and Emmie.
On his Twitter feed, Chip Gaines dropped multiple hints leading up to the big announcement. In one tweet, the couple chatted about pregnancy-related food cravings and chanted “Number five, number five.”
Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
Another tweet was more confessional in nature, suggesting that a romantic night watching a concert in Waco, Texas led to their current situation.
Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
In another baby announcement through Instagram, the couple were posing together in grey shirts with Joanna Gaines playfully rubbing the extended stomach of Chip Gaines.
No word yet on potential names for the new addition. Looking at the previous names chosen by the family, one can only imagine that if the baby is a boy the name will include a D and K and if a girl the name could include an E and double consonant. Deakon? Ebbony? The possibilities seem almost endless.
In September of last year, the Gaines announced the current season of Fixer Upper will be the last for the series.
In a blog post about the series finale, they wrote: “We are really, really proud of season 5. We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back. We think it’s the perfect finale to this amazing journey we’ve been on.”
They dismissed their reoccurring legal troubles in the same blog post as a reason why they were ending the show: “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read.”
According to the Washington Post, some of the Gaines’ legal issues included a lawsuit from former business partners and a disagreement over a gate. They also faced criticism over the conservative nature of their church’s pastor and his beliefs against same-sex marriage.
