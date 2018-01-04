This is one of the counterfeit bills found in Clinton County.
Counterfeit bills with Chinese markings circulating in Clinton County

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 04, 2018 10:03 AM

Counterfeit bills with Chinese letters have been circulating since at least May in the United States, and now they’ve been spotted in Clinton County.

“The currency is realistic and may or may not have Chinese or other writing on the bill,” says a Facebook post by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The money is testing as real when marked with counterfeit pens, the Sheriff’s Office warns.

The notes are likely used to train bank employees in China, according to NTD TV.

Law enforcement officials ask that members of the public contact their local police department if such a bill is suspected.

