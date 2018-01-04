Here’s what you’ll have to spend to get somewhere warm right now

Southwest Airlines is offering air fare specials to warmer climates for as low as $59 each way, but those tickets need to be purchased at least three weeks in advance, according to several news sources.
Those seeking warm toes and fingertips much sooner will have to reach deeper into their wallets.
▪ Orlando. Allegiant airlines can get travelers from MidAmerica Airport to Orlando, Florida this weekend leaving on Sunday for about $110. The first return flight is Thursday for about $50. Belleville’s high temperatures may be 37 degrees on Sunday, with rain and some ice likely. Orlando will have a high of 65 on Sunday and 74 degrees Monday, with some clouds.
▪ Las Vegas. Alleigiant is also going from MidAmerica to Las Vegas this weekend, but again not leaving until Sunday and returning on Thursday. Seats start at about $85 for departure and about $44 for returning. Vegas will be in the low 60s and partly cloudy during that time, which is about 20 degrees warmer than Belleville.
▪ Phoenix. Allegiant from MidAmerica has four-day weekend getaway options to Phoenix. Flights for about $275 leave on Friday and return Monday evening for about $76. Accuweather describes Friday’s weather for Phoenix as “partly sunny and nice” with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lots of sunshine. Belleville in that same time mid- to upper-30s, with a high of 43 degrees on Monday but clouds on Friday and Saturday.
▪ Miami. American Airlines offers a direct flight from St. Louis International Airport to Miami leaving Saturday and returning Monday for a cool $700 roundtrip. (Departing and returning one day later saves nearly $270.) Miami will have temperatures of 62 to 76 degrees for highs over the weekend, with “nice with clouds and sun” on Sunday.
