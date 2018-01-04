Water company hopes to lift boil order by early Friday afternoon

Officials expect to lift the boil order imposed on much of the metro-east by early Friday afternoon, according to a Illinois American Water spokeswoman.
In the meantime, residents are still being asked to conserve their water use, according to Karen Cotton, the external affairs manager for Illinois American Water.
“We simply ask customers to use no more than they need and to use water wisely. If they need to wash their clothes, they should wait until they have a full load, etc.,” Cotton wrote in an email Thursday morning.
Cotton said the water company’s affected customers will be notified when the order is lifted.
“Our team is collecting water samples and completing necessary water quality testing,” Cotton wrote.
The boil order was issued Wednesday for a majority of St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County after frigid temperatures broke numerous water mains.
It covered most of the metro-east service area, including Belleville, East St. Louis, Centreville, Brooklyn, Fairmont City, Sauget, Shiloh, Washington Park, Alorton, Cahokia, Swansea, Canteen Township, St. Clair Township, Stookey Township and Smithton Township.
People under the order should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before drinking or cooking. The water can be used for bathing, washing and other common uses without boiling first.
The boil order did not include the cities of Mascoutah, Lebanon, Freeburg and Smithton.
Thursday will mark the 11th day of below-freezing temperatures throughout the area, according to St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Britt. The area’s forecast doesn’t call for above-freezing temperatures until Sunday.
Belleville should see a high of 16 degrees Thursday and a low of 6 degrees overnight.
Drinking water was still available Wednesday afternoon at stores like Walmart, Schnucks, Shop ’n Save and Target in the metro-east.
However, Ruler Foods in Fairview Heights, the newest grocer in town, ran through most of its supply early Wednesday afternoon. An employee confirmed Thursday morning that the store still had 24-packs of water bottles, however gallon jugs of water had sold out.
At least eight school districts canceled Thursday classes because of both the cold temperatures forecasted and the boil order was posing challenges operating schools.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
