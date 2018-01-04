Water company hopes to lift boil order by early Friday afternoon

More Videos 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses Pause 1:18 Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 2:15 Proposed replacement of the Chain of Rocks Bridge 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 1:05 Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 0:36 Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

