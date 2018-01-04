Gander Mountain in O’Fallon will reopen as Gander Outdoors

The metro-east will regain one of its largest retail stores when Gander Outdoors opens in O’Fallon later this year.
Formerly Gander Mountain, the store, located at 120 Central Park Drive, closed last year after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Plans to relaunch were in the works, but no one knew when the store would open.
Until now.
Gander Mountain CEO Marcus Lemonis jumped on Facebook Tuesday to share the list of stores reopening as the company reemerges after filing bankruptcy in 2017.
Temporarily closed stores, including the O’Fallon location, will reopen by the end of May or early June.
“Rather than opening up a just a big box, we decided to change it up a little bit,” Lemonis said. “What you will see is very distinct departments with very distinct specialties and brands.”
The 61,000-square-foot O’Fallon store opened in May 2015, becoming the company’s first store in the metro-east.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. acquired the company after it filed for bankruptcy, according to the company’s website. The Gander Mountain stores will be rebranded as Gander Outdoors.
