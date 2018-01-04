More Videos

  Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea

    Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS.

Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS.
Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Swansea

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

January 04, 2018 08:24 PM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Swansea, according to police.

Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS, Sgt. Scott Lieb said. When officers arrived, they began CPR on the pedestrian, who later died at Memorial Hospital.

Illinois State Police was called to begin traffic reconstruction, Lieb said.

The names of those involved had not been released as of Thursday evening.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

