Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Swansea

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Swansea, according to police.
Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS, Sgt. Scott Lieb said. When officers arrived, they began CPR on the pedestrian, who later died at Memorial Hospital.
Illinois State Police was called to begin traffic reconstruction, Lieb said.
The names of those involved had not been released as of Thursday evening.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
