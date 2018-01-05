Metro-East News

Man, 32, dead after fleeing police and crashing into nativity scene, police say

By Dana Rieck

January 05, 2018 07:13 AM

A 32-year-old East Alton man died Thursday night after crashing a car into a Bunker Hill nativity scene while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to Illinois State Police.

A trooper attempted to pull over Christopher Johnson in a 2002 Pontiac right after 8 p.m. on suspicion of a traffic violation, according to a release from Illinois State Police Trooper Heath Bryan.

Johnson reportedly drove off instead and a chase ensued.

Eventually officers called off the chase, and a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Johnson’s Pontiac a short while later, Bryan wrote.

Johnson once again reportedly tried to flee police, but lost control of the car and crashed into a tree just north of Franklin and Warren streets in Bunker Hill, according to Bryan.

KMOV photos showed the Pontiac had crashed into a nativity scene.

The Pontiac caught fire and the 32-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.

Illinois State Police is investigating the accident.

