Man, 32, dead after fleeing police and crashing into nativity scene, police say

A 32-year-old East Alton man died Thursday night after crashing a car into a Bunker Hill nativity scene while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to Illinois State Police.
A trooper attempted to pull over Christopher Johnson in a 2002 Pontiac right after 8 p.m. on suspicion of a traffic violation, according to a release from Illinois State Police Trooper Heath Bryan.
Johnson reportedly drove off instead and a chase ensued.
Eventually officers called off the chase, and a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Johnson’s Pontiac a short while later, Bryan wrote.
Johnson once again reportedly tried to flee police, but lost control of the car and crashed into a tree just north of Franklin and Warren streets in Bunker Hill, according to Bryan.
KMOV photos showed the Pontiac had crashed into a nativity scene.
The Pontiac caught fire and the 32-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.
Illinois State Police is investigating the accident.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
