    Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS.

Metro-East News

Police ID pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Swansea

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

January 05, 2018 10:03 AM

UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO

A 26-year-old Belleville area man died Thursday night after he was struck by a car on Illinois 159 at the intersection of Illinois 161 near CVS.

Phillip Mooney Jr. was struck by a Honda CRV in the lane closest to the median, Swansea Deputy Police Chief Craig Coughlin said Friday morning.

The Honda, driven by 68-year-old Swansea resident Walter Phoele Jr., was heading northbound on Illinois 159 when the accident occurred.

Officers performed CPR on Mooney before he was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We did call out Illinois State Police to do a reconstruction of the accident due to the severity of the injury and fatality,” Coughlin said.

No one else was injured during the accident.

Charges have not been filed in the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

