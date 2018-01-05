Swansea neighborhood reports string of car burglaries

Swansea police took four reports Friday morning of vehicle burglaries occurring overnight in the area of Morgan and Duncan streets.
Some of those vehicles were unlocked at the time of the burglary, according to Swansea Deputy Police Chief Craig Coughlin. He said none of the vehicles were damaged or showed signs of forced entry.
“I believe, maybe a month ago, we had a couple of cars gone through in that area that were left unlocked,” Coughlin said.
He noted that items were taken from the cars, including coins and cash often left in the ashtray and center consoles.
Coughlin said residents can take one simple step to prevent vehicle burglaries, like these ones, from occurring.
“Make sure to lock your cars,” the deputy chief said.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
