Metro-East News

Swansea neighborhood reports string of car burglaries

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

January 05, 2018 10:24 AM

Swansea police took four reports Friday morning of vehicle burglaries occurring overnight in the area of Morgan and Duncan streets.

Some of those vehicles were unlocked at the time of the burglary, according to Swansea Deputy Police Chief Craig Coughlin. He said none of the vehicles were damaged or showed signs of forced entry.

“I believe, maybe a month ago, we had a couple of cars gone through in that area that were left unlocked,” Coughlin said.

He noted that items were taken from the cars, including coins and cash often left in the ashtray and center consoles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coughlin said residents can take one simple step to prevent vehicle burglaries, like these ones, from occurring.

“Make sure to lock your cars,” the deputy chief said.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea

    Swansea police responded at about 6:03 p.m. to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Illinois 159 and Illinois 161 near CVS.

Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea

Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea 0:34

Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea
Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:02

Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis
Proposed replacement of the Chain of Rocks Bridge 2:15

Proposed replacement of the Chain of Rocks Bridge

View More Video