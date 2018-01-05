Metro-East News

Illinois mother sentenced in co-sleeping death of her infant

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 05, 2018 11:52 AM

A Peoria mother has been sentenced for her role in her infant child’s death.

Misty L. Kocar, 33, was denied probation and sentenced to six years, the Peoria Journal-Star reports.

The woman had previously lost custody of two other children, and been taught in parenting classes to avoid co-sleeping, WEEK Television reported.

Her 4-month-old daughter, Mariah Lawson, was fatally smothered in October 2016, when Kocar was intoxicated and sleeping with the infant on the couch, prosecutors charge. She was acquitted of manslaughter charges but convicted in October of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life and health of a child.

With various credits, she could serve about two years in prison, the Journal-Star reports.

