Fans of American Girl store start online petition to keep it in St. Louis

By Mary Cooley

January 05, 2018 02:31 PM

Fans of the American Girl Store at Chesterfield Mall have started an online petition to keep the experience open. The company announced on Thursday that the store will close Feb. 21.

The online petition at www.change.org is looking for 1,000 signatures, and had more than 500 supporters in four hours.

The American Girl store opened in 2012 with a bistro and doll hair salon. It also offers birthday parties. It features clothing for children and their dolls to dress alike. Each doll comes with a name, books and accessories.

