East St. Louis woman charged with stealing $1,400 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets

By Kara Berg

January 05, 2018 03:54 PM

An East St. Louis woman stole more than $1,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked in St. Louis, according to Fox2.

Toni Dickerson, 34, was charged Thursday with stealing 128 scratch-off tickets worth a combined $1,400, Fox2 reported. Surveillance footage allegedly caught Dickerson playing the lottery tickets as she worked at the Circle K at 2700 McCausland on Christmas Eve.

Once scratch-off tickets are reported stolen, people can be caught trying to redeem them, Fox2 reported.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

