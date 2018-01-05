East St. Louis woman charged with stealing $1,400 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets

An East St. Louis woman stole more than $1,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked in St. Louis, according to Fox2.
Toni Dickerson, 34, was charged Thursday with stealing 128 scratch-off tickets worth a combined $1,400, Fox2 reported. Surveillance footage allegedly caught Dickerson playing the lottery tickets as she worked at the Circle K at 2700 McCausland on Christmas Eve.
Once scratch-off tickets are reported stolen, people can be caught trying to redeem them, Fox2 reported.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
