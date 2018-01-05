Dog saved from house fire in New Athens

Firefighters were able to save a dog from a house fire near the intersection of Jackson and Kaskaskia streets in New Athens.
When crews got to the house, a chicken coop next door was fully engulfed and the house had caught fire. The homeowner got out safely, but had to be restrained to not go back in to save his dog, said New Athens Fire Chief David Owens.
However, firefighters were able to rescue and revive the small dog named Chico.
Smoke billowed out from the single-story structure and traveled a block or two from the house. Small flames also came out of the roof as the firefighters worked.
Once the fire was mostly contained, firefighters began to bring out some of the belongings that survived the fire: a red sodden suitcase, two framed photos, a nativity scene box, dresser drawers and piles of clothes.
Crews from Freeburg, Lenzburg, Hecker, New Athens, Fayetteville, Marissa and St. Libory were on scene.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
