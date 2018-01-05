Dog saved from house fire in New Athens

More Videos 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis Pause 0:20 Crews battle house fire in New Athens 0:34 Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 0:41 Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Crews battle house fire in New Athens Smoke was pouring from the attic of the New Athens home as firefighters battled the blaze. Smoke was pouring from the attic of the New Athens home as firefighters battled the blaze. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

