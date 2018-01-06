93-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Washington County

A 93-year-old man from Nebraska died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening on Interstate 64 in Washington County.
Illinois State Police said Ervin H. Goeden of Omaha was a passenger in a car that crashed when it was clipped by another vehicle, possibly a black Cadillac STS with tinted windows.
Goeden was in a Toyota Avalon driven by Eugene P. Tomasello, 56, of Omaha. Another passenger, 81-year-old Patricia A. Goeden, suffered major injuries, police said.
Police said the driver of the Cadillac did not stop at the scene of the crash and was last seen heading east on I-64. The Cadillac could possibly have silver paint transfer on its middle or rear passenger side, police said.
Police said the driver of the Cadillac approached the Toytota from behind, at a high rate of speed. The Cadillac driver went into the passing lane, then abruptly returned to the right lane — before clearing the Toyota.
The passenger side of the Cadillac made contact with the driver side of the Toyota. The Toyota went off the interstate and hit a tree.
