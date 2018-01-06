Boil order lifted in additional parts of St. Clair County

More Videos 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis Pause 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 0:34 Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 0:19 Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 2:20 Illinois River has played important role in state's history Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com