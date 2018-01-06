It may finally get warmer next week. But before that, expect snow and ice.

The weather should finally rise above freezing Sunday.
But don’t celebrate yet — this heat wave may also come with an inch of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice, according to a National Weather Service alert issued Saturday. Roads will become slippery, making driving more dangerous.
Because of this, NWS has issued a winter weather advisory from noon Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday for all of the metro-east, as well as a good chunk of southwest Illinois and east-central and southeast Missouri.
The National Weather Service expects ice, snow and sleet accumulations throughout Sunday. Air temperatures should rise above freezing late Sunday afternoon and evening, but ground and road temperatures will remain below freezing.
Monday and Tuesday may see a high of 42 degrees, and Wednesday may reach 57 degrees.
Icy conditions expected at times Sunday. Untreated roadways will become very slick! Help us spread the word! #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/0bWRXsqXJY— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 6, 2018
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
