Coal mining has a deep history in Southern Illinois

Illinois River has played important role in state's history Illinois State Museum Interim Director Michael Wiant talks about the history of river towns along the Illinois River as the state prepares to celebrate its bicentennial. Illinois State Museum Interim Director Michael Wiant talks about the history of river towns along the Illinois River as the state prepares to celebrate its bicentennial. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

