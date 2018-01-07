Metro-East News

Police investigate fatal shooting near Belleville

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 07, 2018 06:47 AM

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a fatal shooting that took place in an unincorporated county area Friday night.

Police were called to Lakewood Drive and N. 72nd Street off of W. Main Street near Belleville at about 11 p.m. Friday for the fatal shooting, said St. Clair County Investigator Scott Toth. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Toth said police expect charges to be filed sometime Sunday.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

