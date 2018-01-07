Police investigate fatal shooting near Belleville

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a fatal shooting that took place in an unincorporated county area Friday night.
Police were called to Lakewood Drive and N. 72nd Street off of W. Main Street near Belleville at about 11 p.m. Friday for the fatal shooting, said St. Clair County Investigator Scott Toth. Police have not released the victim’s identity.
Toth said police expect charges to be filed sometime Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
Return to bnd.com for updates on this story.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments