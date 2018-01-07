Metro-East News

Police searching for two suspects in Caseyville armed carjacking

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

January 07, 2018 05:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Caseyville police were searching for two armed suspects following a carjacking Sunday afternoon, according to police.

According to Chief Tom Coppotelli, a black Nissan Sentra was stolen around 4:35 p.m. at Motel 6 on Old Country Inn Drive. Police were searching for two suspects, both of which were armed with handguns.

One drove away in the victim’s vehicle while another fled on foot, Coppotelli said, but is possible the second suspect got into another vehicle.

The Nissan Sentra was last seen around Tucker Avenue and Illinois 157 around 4:45 p.m. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the suspects had not been taken into custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather

    Salt trucks were hitting the roads Sunday evening in Belleville in preparation of icy weather that was expected for Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather

Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather 0:24

Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather
Illinois River has played important role in state's history 2:20

Illinois River has played important role in state's history
New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis 1:01

New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis

View More Video