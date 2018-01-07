Police searching for two suspects in Caseyville armed carjacking

Caseyville police were searching for two armed suspects following a carjacking Sunday afternoon, according to police.
According to Chief Tom Coppotelli, a black Nissan Sentra was stolen around 4:35 p.m. at Motel 6 on Old Country Inn Drive. Police were searching for two suspects, both of which were armed with handguns.
One drove away in the victim’s vehicle while another fled on foot, Coppotelli said, but is possible the second suspect got into another vehicle.
The Nissan Sentra was last seen around Tucker Avenue and Illinois 157 around 4:45 p.m. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the suspects had not been taken into custody.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
