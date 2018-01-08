Belleville West, Mascoutah schools on heightened security after social media threat

More Videos 1:43 Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school Pause 0:24 Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 2:20 Illinois River has played important role in state's history 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 1:05 Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 8:26 St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school Officials were increasing security at Belleville West High School on Monday after parents and students reported a late-night social media post that used racial slurs and threatened violence with a hashtag associated with the school. Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier discusses the threat and the school's response to it. Officials were increasing security at Belleville West High School on Monday after parents and students reported a late-night social media post that used racial slurs and threatened violence with a hashtag associated with the school. Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier discusses the threat and the school's response to it. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

