Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper coming to Hollywood Casino in August

She just wants to have fun, and he wants to know what you think of his sex appeal.
Together, Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Aug. 19.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale starting on Live Nation at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Cyndi Lauper has advanced from being a pop star to writing the music for the Tony-Award winning “Kinky Boots.” Rod Stewart has sold more than 100 million records and will also play at the Colosseum in Las Vegas this summer.
Stewart and Lauper are just the latest big names to announce a concert in the St. Louis area this year:
▪ Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins will perform at the Scottrade Center on Feb. 24.
▪ Miranda Lambert performs at Scottrade Center on March 16.
▪ Pink will also perform at Scottrade Center in March.
▪ Kenny Chesney will perform July 21 at Busch Stadium.
▪ Ed Sheeran will have a concert at Busch Stadium on Sept. 6.
