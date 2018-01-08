More Videos

    The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Missouri, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June 2017.

Travel website urges people not to visit Missouri in 2018

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 11:36 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 6 MINUTES AGO

Oh, the places you shouldn’t go.

Fodor’s Travel suggests avoiding the Galapagos Islands to protect the delicate flora and fauna. Avoid beaches in Thailand that have been so highly ranked for their natural beauty that crowds threaten what they seek. And avoid Missouri for the people.

The state is the only place in the United States that the travel company has on it’s “Fodor’s No List 2018.”

Accroding to Fodor’s Travel, the organization has “been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice” for 80 years.

Missouri has “a separate standard of laws that are only applicable to some people,” Nimrod Chapel, Jr., head of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP, told Fodor’s. The NAACP suggested in August that people avoid going to the state because of Senate Bill 43.

The travel company also cites that a state representative said homosexual people aren’t human beings and two men being killed outside of Kansas City because they might have been Muslim.

