Survey shows Illinois in top third of states for families

Overall, Illinois isn’t so bad for family-friendliness, according to a new study by Wallet Hub.
According to the survey that looked at 42 indicators such as housing affordability and family fun, Illinois is 15th best state to raise a family.
Illinois highest rank was fourth in “family fun”; it’s lowest was 43 in socio-economics. Other key indicators were 30th for “health and safety” and 15th for “affordability.”
In December, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates were announced that showed Illinois was among eight states to lose population in 2016.
Missouri ranked 24th overall and fourth in lowest child care costs.
WalletHub is a financial adviser.
