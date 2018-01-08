Survey shows Illinois in top third of states for families

More Videos 1:43 Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school Pause 1:26 62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 2:10 Check out this 16-year-old guitar prodigy from Highland 1:09 'These things are taken very seriously' 0:24 Salt trucks on the road in Belleville in preparation of icy weather 2:02 NAACP issues first travel advisory for a state — and it’s Missouri 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 8:26 St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order 0:56 Huck's remodel under way in Swansea Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games. Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com