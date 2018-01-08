More Videos

Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games.
Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Survey shows Illinois in top third of states for families

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 02:19 PM

Overall, Illinois isn’t so bad for family-friendliness, according to a new study by Wallet Hub.

According to the survey that looked at 42 indicators such as housing affordability and family fun, Illinois is 15th best state to raise a family.

Source: WalletHub

Illinois highest rank was fourth in “family fun”; it’s lowest was 43 in socio-economics. Other key indicators were 30th for “health and safety” and 15th for “affordability.”

In December, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates were announced that showed Illinois was among eight states to lose population in 2016.

Missouri ranked 24th overall and fourth in lowest child care costs.

WalletHub is a financial adviser.

