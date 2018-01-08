More Videos

A music lesson with Charles Manson 3:02

A music lesson with Charles Manson

Pause
Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:02

Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis

Witnesses say car left scene after colliding with Metro bus 0:19

Witnesses say car left scene after colliding with Metro bus

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

'These things are taken very seriously' 1:09

'These things are taken very seriously'

Check out this 16-year-old guitar prodigy from Highland 2:10

Check out this 16-year-old guitar prodigy from Highland

19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:23

19 members of area family attended SWIC

  • Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square

    A look inside the newest place to eat St. Clair Square Mall.

A look inside the newest place to eat St. Clair Square Mall. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com
A look inside the newest place to eat St. Clair Square Mall. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Metro-East News

New St. Clair Square restaurant serves wings and beer

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 03:50 PM

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

It’s the only place in the mall that serves shoppers cold beer. Now, a new restaurant at St. Clair Square wants to become a destination for gaming, too.

Wing It, a fast-causal restaurant with a blue-collar feel, plans to add slot machines to its dining room, assistant manager Melanie Pinion said Monday.

Olga’s Kitchen previously occupied the space located on the lower level of the mall near Dillard’s. For 36 years, the restaurant served Mediterranean dishes. The establishment closed in 2015, but former Olga’s customers still drop in to reminisce.

“Sometimes they want to see their old booth,” Pinion said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seating and decor hasn’t changed inside the restaurant. You’ll find the same patterns and lighting fixtures in the dining room. The cash register is in the same spot, but instead of ringing up soup and salad, customers are ordering wings with a side fries.

Wing It offers four different flavors: hot, barbecue, Teriyaki or spicy garlic ranch.

Wing It
An order of chicken wings from Wing It.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Spicy garlic ranch is the most popular flavor, Pinion said. She expects more customers to roll into when the slot machines arrive in a few weeks. There’s already a pool table in the back of the restaurant that has become a popular hangout for mall employees.

Luke Emmons is one of them. He said the restaurant provides an alternative to the food court, which lost a vendor last year.

Fitopia, the healthier option for shoppers at the mall, closed in September. It moved into the space previously occupied by Chick-fil-A.

That space remains vacant.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A music lesson with Charles Manson 3:02

A music lesson with Charles Manson

Pause
Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:02

Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis

Witnesses say car left scene after colliding with Metro bus 0:19

Witnesses say car left scene after colliding with Metro bus

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

'These things are taken very seriously' 1:09

'These things are taken very seriously'

Check out this 16-year-old guitar prodigy from Highland 2:10

Check out this 16-year-old guitar prodigy from Highland

19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:23

19 members of area family attended SWIC

  • 62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

    2019 is the planned finish date for a 62 unit low income senior apartment community to be located next to the Swansea MetroLink station.

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

View More Video