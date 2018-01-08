Metro-East News

Scott Air Force Base resident charged with child porn

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 05:35 PM

A Scott Air Force Base resident was charged Monday with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Roger T. Lee, 41, was in possession of at least 10 photos depicting children performing sexual acts, according to charges filed in St. Clair County. Two of the charges were for possession of a photo of a child under 13 who was bound in sexual context. Six of the charges involved photos of children under 13, and four involved a teenager under 18.

Scott Air Force Base did not immediately respond to confirm what Lee’s position at the base was, but Lee’s LinkedIn identifies him as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve stationed at Scott.

Lee had no prior criminal history in St. Clair County, or in Tampa, Florida, where he lived before he moved to Illinois. As of Monday evening, he had not yet been taken into police custody.

A grand jury will review Lee’s case to determine there is sufficient evidence to move forward with the prosecution.

