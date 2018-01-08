Mathew D. Shewmake
Metro-East News

East Alton man charged with attempted first-degree murder in stabbing

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 05:55 PM

An East Alton man stabbed an acquaintance, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to charges filed Monday.

Mathew D. Shewmake was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in Madison County. Police were called to the 300 block of S. Pence Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a man who had been stabbed, the Alton Telegraph reported.

The victim was found with a large laceration on his abdomen, police told the Alton Telegraph. He was transported to an area hospital, and was then airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition was stabilized after surgery. He is expected to live.

Shewmake was taken into custody at the S. Pence Street residence, the Telegraph reported.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

