East Alton man charged with attempted first-degree murder in stabbing

An East Alton man stabbed an acquaintance, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to charges filed Monday.
Mathew D. Shewmake was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in Madison County. Police were called to the 300 block of S. Pence Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a man who had been stabbed, the Alton Telegraph reported.
The victim was found with a large laceration on his abdomen, police told the Alton Telegraph. He was transported to an area hospital, and was then airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition was stabilized after surgery. He is expected to live.
Shewmake was taken into custody at the S. Pence Street residence, the Telegraph reported.
Never miss a local story.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments