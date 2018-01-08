Kodi A. Lafore
Waterloo man charged with fatal Red Bud stabbing

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 06:13 PM

A Waterloo man was charged Monday with the fatal stabbing of a Red Bud man.

Kodi A. Lafore, 22, was taken into custody early Sunday morning by the Waterloo Police Department after allegedly stabbing Adam J. Sesto to death late Saturday night.

Sesto, 36, was taken to Red Bud Regional Hospital with a stab wound Saturday night, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Department news release. He died at the hospital.

Lafore was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter/reckless homicide, and was being held Monday at the Randolph County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony, is punishable by two to five years in prison.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

