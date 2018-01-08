Belleville police were investigating an aggravated robbery at Family Video Sunday night.
Belleville police investigate Family Video robbery

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 06:29 PM

Belleville police were investigating after a Family Video was robbed Sunday evening.

Police were called to the video store at 1838 Central Plaza Drive at 9:45 p.m. Sunday for an aggravated robbery, according to a news release.

One employee was in the store and described the suspect as a black man in his mid-50s, about 5 feet tall, wearing a blue scarf and a dark, hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head. The employee said the man said he had a gun and demanded money, then fled the scene in a light-colored passenger car once he had the money, according to the news release.

Police did not have any surveillance photos or footage available to release.

If you have any information, you can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

