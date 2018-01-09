The Medieval Times’ king is dead. Long live the queen.

Medieval Times has left the dark ages and welcomed, for the first time in its 35-year history, a queen.
The show in Schaumburg, near Chicago, still features horses, jousting, falcons and dinner. But the narrative at the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament comes with a rewrite where the new queen deftly defends her authority against male characters, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Creative director Leigh Cordner said he began rewriting the show in response to years of audience comment, asking for a woman to lead the show.
Don’t expect a change in table manners with a queen at the helm. The Medieval Times feast requires guests to “absolutely” eat with their hands, as utensils were not used in the 11th Century and the show “is the true story of a noble family.”
Comments