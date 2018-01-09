Metro-East News

The Medieval Times’ king is dead. Long live the queen.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 09:26 AM

Medieval Times has left the dark ages and welcomed, for the first time in its 35-year history, a queen.

The show in Schaumburg, near Chicago, still features horses, jousting, falcons and dinner. But the narrative at the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament comes with a rewrite where the new queen deftly defends her authority against male characters, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Creative director Leigh Cordner said he began rewriting the show in response to years of audience comment, asking for a woman to lead the show.

Don’t expect a change in table manners with a queen at the helm. The Medieval Times feast requires guests to “absolutely” eat with their hands, as utensils were not used in the 11th Century and the show “is the true story of a noble family.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

    Bill Iseminger, assistant site manager of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, including the people and artifacts.

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend
A music lesson with Charles Manson 3:02

A music lesson with Charles Manson

View More Video