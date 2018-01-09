Water company no longer asking customers to conserve

Illinois American Water officials have lifted a water-conservation request of the company’s metro-east customers.
The conservation measures came as the company issued a boil order Jan. 3 for the majority of St. Clair County after frigid temperatures broke numerous water mains during two weeks of below-freezing temperatures.
The order was lifted for direct customers Friday afternoon — with several resale communities following suit shortly thereafter.
Even with the boil orders lifted, officials asked customers to conserve water while the company continued to correct issues caused by the cold. Conservation efforts included waiting for a full load of laundry or dishes before running machines.
Never miss a local story.
“Our team wants to thank our customers for their efforts to conserve water,” Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production, said in the release. “While we are no longer asking our customers to take conservation measures, we do want them to be reminded to always use water wisely.”
The water company is continuing its altered water treatment until further notice, the release stated. This includes using “free chlorine,” which is a stronger disinfectant that does not contain ammonia. This treatment was also used in the fall during water main and fire hydrant flushing, according to the release.
The were a few areas that remained under a boil order during the weekend, after the majority of customers were off the boil order.
The boil order issued on parts of Caseyville was lifted Monday, according to officials. The order covered customers on Twin Drive, Brookside Drive, Spicer Drive, Cove Street and those customers on certain stretch of Main Street.
Scott Air Force Base spokesman Jose Ramirez said the base was taken off its boil order Tuesday morning.
Officials from Kaskaskia Water District said the community remained on a boil order Tuesday morning as they were waiting on water sample result to be returned from a lab.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments