Congressman shot by Belleville man undergoes more surgery

Steve Scalise returns to Congress Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) returned to House floor for the first time on Sept. 28, 2017 since being shot at practice for the annual congressional baseball game. He was welcomed with standing ovations and hugs before he spoke of the "outpouring of love" he received after he was wounded. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) returned to House floor for the first time on Sept. 28, 2017 since being shot at practice for the annual congressional baseball game. He was welcomed with standing ovations and hugs before he spoke of the "outpouring of love" he received after he was wounded. C-SPAN

