    Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) returned to House floor for the first time on Sept. 28, 2017 since being shot at practice for the annual congressional baseball game. He was welcomed with standing ovations and hugs before he spoke of the "outpouring of love" he received after he was wounded.

Metro-East News

Congressman shot by Belleville man undergoes more surgery

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 10:28 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, among the victims shot by Belleville resident James Hodgkinson at a baseball field in Virginia, was to undergo another surgery on Wednesday, according to news reports.

Scalise, the House majority whip from Louisiana, said he would remain “fully engaged” in his legislative work while he healed. Scalise was hit in the hip and suffered internal injuries when he was shot by Hodgkinson, who also shot four other people on June 14.

Scalise returned to the U.S. House on Sept. 28. “You have no idea how good this feels to be back here in the people’s House,” he said at the time.

Hodgkinson was openly anti-Republican and had been living out of his van in the Washington area before the shooting. The shooting happened during a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Police returned fire on Hodgkinson, who was killed.

