Gubernatorial hopefuls to debate in Belleville

Libertarians hoping to be Illinois’ top executive are scheduled to debate this weekend in Belleville.
Kash Jackson, of Antioch; Matthew C. Scaro,of Chicago; and Jon Stewart of Deerfield are scheduled to participate in the second public debate among Libertarian gubernatorial candidates.
The Metro East Libertarian Party is having the debate, which is scheduled to be moderated by Aaron Wright, field operations division director for the Libertarian Party of Illinois.
A meet-and-greet is planned for after the debate.
To attend, the debate is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Southwestern Illinois College’s Liberal Arts Theater on its Belleville campus at 2500 Carlyle Ave.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
The Libertarian Party of Illinois is scheduled to vote on its governor and other statewide nominations at its state convention in March in Bloomington. Tickets for the convention are available at lpillinois.org.
