More Videos

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Pause
Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 1:14

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:14

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

  • 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

    Quantez Jones, 16, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Deveon Hunt of Belleville.

Quantez Jones, 16, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Deveon Hunt of Belleville. dholtmann@bnd.com
Quantez Jones, 16, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Deveon Hunt of Belleville. dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Teen gave gun to friend right before he was shot and killed, police say

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 12:37 PM

UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO

An 18-year-old Belleville man gave his friend a gun minutes before the friend shot and killed him, according to police.

Quantez Jones, now 17, is facing murder charges in the Nov. 29 shooting death of his friend, Deveon Hunt, in an alley off West Main Street in Belleville.

The two were walking in an alley behind the 7600 block of West Main, police said at the time of the shooting. They were shooting at a house and Hunt was standing in front of Jones when the 16-year-old fired shots that hit Hunt, killing the teenager.

Following is an account of what occurred the night Hunt was shot, according to an affidavit filed by Belleville Police Detective Patrick Koebbe and recently obtained by the News-Democrat:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a man named Demonte Zeilman nearby acting “hysterical” and pacing all around.

Jones
Quantez Jones
Provided

“He kept yelling that his brother was shot and the police were not doing anything about it,” Koebbe wrote. “Zeilman had his phone in his hand and said he was streaming everything on Facebook Live.”

Zeilman began yelling and threatening a man at the scene of the shooting. Officers seized a phone he had on him and eventually determined that phone belonged to Hunt.

He explained to police that Hunt gave Zielman the phone to post a photo on Facebook before Hunt left Jones’ house at 26 Southern Drive earlier that night — about a half mile from where Hunt was shot. Zielman told police that Hunt was there with three or four other people, including Jones.

When officers interviewed Jones, the 16-year-old told them that Hunt came to the Southern Drive house after his shift at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

After telling a different version of what happened, Jones eventually told officers that he and Hunt left the house together.

FullSizeRender
Deveon Hunt
Provided

“Jones stated that as he and Hunt were walking, Hunt gave him a pistol and both he and Hunt then fired shots at the residence (on West Main Street),” Koebbe wrote in the affidavit.

According to Jones, Hunt had a beef with two people who lived at the house.

Jones then admitted to officers that shot Hunt and then called 911 from his sister’s phone, which he had on him at the time of the shooting.

According to Zielman, Jones came back to the house on Southern Drive and said to him, “I think Deveon is shot.”

Investigators confirmed this sequence of events by using surveillance footage from multiple locations in the area, which depicted two figures believed to be Hunt and Jones walking.

Koebbe did not immediately return a call for comment on the investigation.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said in November that officials could not comment on either Jones’ or Hunt’s criminal history.

“If he had a record, we could not talk about it. And if the victim had a record (as a juvenile), we could not talk about it,” Kelly said.

Jones is scheduled for a status hearing in his case Jan. 31.

More Videos

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Pause
Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 1:14

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:14

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

  • Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

    The family of Deveon Hunt, of Belleville, reacts to news of the teen's death.

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

The family of Deveon Hunt, of Belleville, reacts to news of the teen's death.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site 2:30

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Pause
Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 1:14

Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:14

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

  • The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

    Bill Iseminger, assistant site manager of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, including the people and artifacts.

The history behind the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

View More Video