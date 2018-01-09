Metro-East News

Police investigate report of attack on student at University of Illinois campus

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 01:14 PM

Police on the University of Illinois campus at Urbana-Champaign were looking for four teens involved in an attack reported on a student.

Officials told WAND-17 News that four people, apparently teenagers, were trying to talk to a student at about 5:40 p.m. Monday. One of the suspects then hit the student on the head with something hard as the student walked.

Police did not say how the suspects left or what the student’s condition was on Tuesday.

A Campus Safety Notice released online urged anyone with information to call the U of I police at 217-333-1216. It also urged students to walk together and to call for a SafeWalks escort at 217-333-1216 if needed.

