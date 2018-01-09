Bishop Braxton to talk about race during O’Fallon event

The Most Rev. Edward K. Braxton, Bishop of Belleville, will give a lecture on “The Catholic Church and the Racial Divide in the United States” at an event starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The bishop will speak at 6:45 p.m.
His address will examine some of the key elements in the racial divide in the United States. It will also discuss the emergence of the Black Lives Matter Movement from the perspective of the Catholic Church. He will explore the reasons why only a small number of African-Americans are Catholic, the “all lives matter” versus the “black lives matter” debate, and the negative effect of the expressions “minorities” and “minority groups.”
Bishop Braxton will end the lecture by exploring what the Catholic Church can do to help bridge the racial divide.
Comments