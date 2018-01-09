Charles Wood is facing attempted murder of his wife.
Metro-East News

Man charged with trying to kill wife by injecting her with insulin

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 02:55 PM

Marion County has charged a man with trying to murder his wife.

Charles Wood, of Salem, called 911 on Sunday evening to report he had given his wife an insulin overdose, police say. Police Detective Bryan Green told WJBD radio that the wife has Alzheimer’s disease. Green said she is in poor health and the overdose was a mercy killing attempt.

As of Tuesday, the wife was still hospitalized.

Wood faces two felony charges: a class X felony of attempted first-degree murder and a class 3 felony of aggravated battery to a victim older than 60 years.

