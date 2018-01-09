Man who killed Chicago student sentenced to 75 years in prison

Michael Pace killed Blair Holt, an honors student, on a Chicago bus in 2007 when Pace was trying to shoot someone from another gang. He was sentenced to 100 years, a sentence that was ordered reconsidered by a state appellate court in 2015.
On Tuesday, Pace was sentenced again, this time to 75 years in prison, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Pace, who was 16 when he killed Holt and shot four other students, is 27 now. Cook County Judge Matthew Coghlan ordered consecutive sentences on the charges; 35 years for first-degree murder, and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated battery. He will be eligible for parole when he is 85, ABC-7 news reports.
The original sentence was overturned by the state appellate court because the judge had remarked on Pace’s character and gun violence.
A surveillance video showed Pace getting onto the crowded bus, firing a handgun repeatedly, and leaving.
