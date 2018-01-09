Millstadt man killed in ATV accident on Monday night

A 30-year-old Millstadt man was killed Monday night in an ATV accident, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Stephen Cooper, who died in the accident, and 27-year-old Tyler Dockins were riding ATVs on Millstadt country roads when the crash occurred around 11 p.m., according to investigator Scott Toth.
Dockins told deputies he and Cooper were riding the vehicles when Dockins saw a large dog nearby. It was then that he turned around and noticed Cooper was gone near 2714 Glauber Road.
Toth said they do not know yet how or why the crash occurred.
Never miss a local story.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments