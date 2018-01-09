Cameron L. Glenn-Harrold
Metro-East News

Police recover stolen gun during traffic stop

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 05:53 PM

Fairview Heights police pulled over a car for not having any taillights, then ended up finding a stolen gun in the car, police said.

Fairview Heights police stopped a Jeep SUV at about 2 a.m. Sunday for not having any taillights, according to a news release. The officer approached the two men in the car and issued them a warning for the violation. But as they spoke, the officer realized the men were “much more nervous than normal.”

After investigating, the officer found a loaded, stolen handgun in the pocket of 19-year-old Cameron L. Glenn-Harrold, the passenger in the car, according to the news release.

The handgun had been stolen during a residential burglary in Belleville in August 2017, according to the release. Glenn-Harrold was charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was initially set at $40,000, but after he was arraigned, he was given a recognizance bond and was released from custody.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

