Metro-East News

No more Maull’s for St. Louis barbecue?

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 07:58 PM

A St. Louis barbecue staple may be coming to an end: Maull’s may have closed its factory.

Maull’s is “like the Ted Drewes of St. Louis barbecue sauce,” according to Fox 2. The Maull’s site indicates it cannot fill new orders, and Fox reports that the factory appears to be shut down. There is no notice posted on the company’s Facebook page, but customers have posted asking after the company.

Maull’s has been bottling its original barbecue sauce since 1926, and is widely distributed in St. Louis-area stores.

But Maull’s has lost multiple court judgments totaling more than $100,000 when the company failed to appear in court, according to the St. Louis Business Journal and Fox.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

