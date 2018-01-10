Three more dead in Illinois of flu-related illness

At least three people have died since November in Rock Island County of flu-related illnesses, the latest news of deaths following the announcement that a boy died in Cook County earlier this week.
Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said all three people were 60 years and older, had pre-existing conditions and did not go to the doctor when they got the flu, according to WQAD-TV.
“The flu is real. ... When it lasts three, four, five or six days and you’re not getting any better, you become incredibly dehydrated and your electrolytes get way out of balance and your heart can’t function,” Gustafson told WQAD-TV.
The flu is now widespread in 46 states and the District of Columbia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Never miss a local story.
Locally, Anderson Hospital has had more than 1,000 positive flu swabs out of nearly 4,900 collected, and hospitals have added restrictions on visitors to limit the spread.
Comments