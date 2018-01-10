You could win free flights for life if you take a picture with the Alegiant Getaway Car and post it to social media.
Here’s how you could win free flights for life on Allegiant

By Mary Cooley

January 10, 2018 10:15 AM

You could win free flights for life if you take a picture with the Allegiant Getaway Car.

The airline’s latest promotion is setting 57 Allegiant-branded vehicles in 80 cities, including two in the greater St. Louis area, through Sunday. To win, take a picture of yourself with the car and post it on Twitter or Instagram with hashtags #GetawayCar #Sweepstakes and tag @Allegiant. Enter online at https://sunseeker.allegiant.com/.

The grand prize is free flights for life; prizes also include flights for a year or round trip tickets on Allegiant.

Allegiant flies from MidAmerica airport to several locations in Florida as well as Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Phoenix.

