It’s officially illegal to fight in this Southern Illinois city

Agreed-upon duels and all other fighting are now against city ordinance in Murphysboro.
Six of the 10 City Council members voted Tuesday night to make all fighting an ordinance violation, The Southern Illinoisan reports. The four other members of the council were sick and not at the meeting.
City Attorney Ed Heller said the change was prompted by court appearances, in which one man said he was involved in an agreed-upon fight. The other man denied the fight was agreed-upon ahead of time, and said he had been assaulted.
