Metro-East News

It’s officially illegal to fight in this Southern Illinois city

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 10, 2018 10:39 AM

Agreed-upon duels and all other fighting are now against city ordinance in Murphysboro.

Six of the 10 City Council members voted Tuesday night to make all fighting an ordinance violation, The Southern Illinoisan reports. The four other members of the council were sick and not at the meeting.

City Attorney Ed Heller said the change was prompted by court appearances, in which one man said he was involved in an agreed-upon fight. The other man denied the fight was agreed-upon ahead of time, and said he had been assaulted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques

    The Belleville Fire Department visited Walnut Hill Cemetery to practice rescue techniques on a partially-frozen pond.

Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques

Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques 0:56

Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques
Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 3:11

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend
A music lesson with Charles Manson 3:02

A music lesson with Charles Manson

View More Video