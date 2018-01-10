‘I don’t want to have to shoot you,’ man told woman during robbery, police say

A man forced a woman to drive to an ATM for money on Monday night after he attempted to rob her in front of her Godfrey home, according to police.
The woman drove up to her apartment home in the 1200 block of Surrey Court around 11 p.m. with her infant child in the car, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. T. Mike Dixon.
A man, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Sullivan, approached her as she parked. She told police he said: “I don’t want to have to shoot you, give me everything you have.”
However, Dixon wrote, her wallet was empty.
Upon more threats of violence from Sullivan, police said the woman offered to drive to the ATM or ask her roommate for money. At that time, she made contact with her roommate who saw what was taking place.
The roommate did not have any money, Dixon wrote. Sullivan again implied he had a gun. Meanwhile a witness, who called 911, said Sullivan was seen dragging the woman into the car.
Deputies were able to quickly locate the car and stop them at W. Homer Adams Parkway.
Sullivan, who was found to be unarmed, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint.
He remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon on a $150,000 bail.
