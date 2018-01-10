O’Fallon native has part on ‘Blacklist’ tonight on NBC

In her first speaking part on a network TV show, O’Fallon native Meadow Nguy played a character who is poisoned.
Her crime-drama debut on “The Blacklist” airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.
“It was very fun to do. It was a day shoot, and I only have three lines, but I got to play dead, so that was extra-fun,” she said. “They put alkaline seltzer around my mouth and arranged me on the ground, and I pretended to be dead.”
Her role is uncredited, and she won’t find out whether anything was edited out until she sees the episode, “The Informant.”
Never miss a local story.
“It’s pretty small. I only have a couple of lines, so we’ll see,” she said.
The show, in its fifth season, will celebrate its 100th episode Jan. 17. It stars James Spader as a mastermind criminal, Red Reddington, who works with an FBI profiler, Liz Keen (Megan Boone), on solving crimes.
Tuesday’s episode, the 10th of season 5, was shot last fall in New York City.
Nguy, 22, who moved to NYC in September to pursue her dream of becoming an actress, said her agency, The Krasney Office (TKO), sent her on auditions last fall. She booked this, and was an extra in the Showtime series “Billions.”
Next up is a small speaking role in a feature film, “The Artist’s Wife,” which stars Lena Olin and Bruce Dern. She plays Melanie, an art student of the main art teacher. The film starts shooting at the end of January.
“I’m excited. It’s a lot of work going to a lot of auditions. I’m feeling grateful,” she said.
Whether it’s theater, television or film makes no difference.
“I’m happy for the opportunities in any medium. Acting is acting,” she said.
Recently, she made her off-Broadway debut in a children’s musical called “Interstellar Cinderella.” She played the title character, and it ran from Nov. 18 to Dec. 17 at The Beckett Theatre, produced by the New York Children’s Theatre.
“That was really fun,” she said.
A 2013 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School, she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater from Indiana University in May. She spent the summer playing Consuela in a professional production of “West Side Story,” and in a world premiere musical, “Joe Schmoe Saves the World,” at her alma mater.
While a junior in high school, Nguy won the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award and competed at the nationals in New York City, which are known as the Jimmy Awards. She was featured in the 2012 PBS documentary, “Broadway or Bust.”
Her senior year, she received a scholarship as a semifinalist in the Fox Performing Arts Foundation’s Teen Talent Showcase in 2013.
She has performed professional theater in St. Louis, as Martha in the musical “Spring Awakening” in 2012 and as the female lead in the original musical “Spellbound” in 2015, both at Stray Dog Theatre.
She won the Junior Idol contest, senior division, sponsored by the Belleville Chamber of Commerce, in 2011.
Her parents, Au and Alicia Nguy, have lived in O’Fallon for 17 years. She has two sisters, Willow and Symphony.
She is happy she made the move to the big city.
“I like how the city makes you work hard,” she said.
Comments