Colder, snowy weather on its way this weekend

Hope you’ve been enjoying the relatively warm temperatures this week, because this weekend has a steep drop back down into frigid cold.
The National Weather Service predicts that Thursday’s high of 63 degrees will be followed by a high of 27 on Friday, accompanied by a night of rain, snow and sleet over Thursday night. Winds will be up to 25 mph, and will gust as high as 31 mph Thursday night.
On Friday, there’s a 20 percent chance of snow before midnight, with weekend temps remaining below freezing with highs near 25. Then there’s another 30 percent chance of snow Sunday night, heading into the Martin Luther King Day holiday with below-freezing temps and possibly more snow.
Elsewhere in the Midwest, Winter Storm Hunter is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, with more snow and ice in the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and New England, according to the Weather Channel.
No cancellations have yet been announced for the next few days.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
